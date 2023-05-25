4 years after missing Indy 500 with Alonso, McLaren Racing very much a contender
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — McLaren Racing missed the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 with Fernando Alonso in a humiliating defeat that could have stopped the team from making a full-time move to IndyCar. But McLaren did enter the series in 2020 and has slowly built itself into a top contender. Arrow McLaren will start all four of its cars in the top 12 in Sunday’s 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The team believes the chemistry it has built inside the organization has helped turn it into one of IndyCar’s elite.