Dixon aims for second Indy 500 win while rueing so many close calls

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon is aiming for his second Indy 500 win on Sunday, 15 years after first kissing the yard of bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. There have been many close calls over the years, including three second-place finishes and a third. He led much of the race last year, too, before a penalty for speeding on pit road dashed his chances. Yet as frustrating as that might have been, Dixon said it was the races that ended under caution when he was near the lead that hurt most. He is competitive by nature, and Dixon said not having a chance to be in the fight for the win was hard to take. He plans to be in the fight again on Sunday.