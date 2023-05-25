Eflin gets 7th win, Rays beat struggling Manoah and Blue Jays 6-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin became major leagues’ third seven-game winner, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat struggling Alek Manoah and Toronto 6-3 to take three of four from the Blue Jays. Eflin (7-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings as the majors best Rays stole seven bases for the second time this season and improved to 24-5 at home. Manoah, a 16-game winner last year, extended his winless streak to nine starts after giving up five runs, three hits and five walks over three innings;. Toronto has lost nine of 11 and is 8-15 in May.

