Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford will fight for undisputed welterweight championship
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will meet in a much anticipated showdown when they fight for the undisputed welterweight championship July 29 in Las Vegas. Both boxers are undefeated. Spence is 28-0 with 22 knockouts and Crawford is 38-0 with 29 KOs. Spence holds the IBF, WBC and WBA belts, and Crawford is the WBO champion. “Finally giving the fans what they want!” Spence posted on Instagram.