Ex-NFL player Damon Arnette pleads not guilty in 2022 Vegas Strip hotel valet gun case
By KEN RITTER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer has filed a written challenge of allegations that Arnette displayed a handgun during an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets more than a year ago. Defense attorney Ross Goodman said Thursday that Arnette never brandished or pointed a gun in the January 2022 incident. Arnette appeared in court Wednesday on assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm charges. He was a first-round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and was released by the team in November 2021. He lives in Boynton Beach, Florida.