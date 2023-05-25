Skip to Content
Ex-NFL player Damon Arnette pleads not guilty in 2022 Vegas Strip hotel valet gun case

By KEN RITTER
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL cornerback Damon Arnette has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer has filed a written challenge of allegations that Arnette displayed a handgun during an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets more than a year ago. Defense attorney Ross Goodman said Thursday that Arnette never brandished or pointed a gun in the January 2022 incident. Arnette appeared in court Wednesday on assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm charges. He was a first-round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and was released by the team in November 2021. He lives in Boynton Beach, Florida.

