Foot injury could keep Jimmy Garoppolo out of Raiders practices until July

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not taking part in organized team activities as he continues to recover from a broken left foot. Coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday that Garoppolo could be held out until July when training camp begins. McDaniels said Garoppolo is one of a number of players being held out of OTAs. Garoppolo sustained the injury late last season, but said after signing with the Raiders in March that he wasn’t concerned about being available.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.