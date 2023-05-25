FRENCH OPEN 2023: Alcaraz seeded 1st; Djokovic 3rd; no Nadal

PARIS (AP) — The Associated Press takes a look at some of the men considered contenders at the 2023 French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament. Play begins on the red clay courts of Roland Garros on Sunday. The field is led by top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 22-time major champion Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Fourteen-time champion Rafael Nadal is missing the French Open for the first time since he made his debut at Roland Garros in 2005. Alcaraz won the U.S. Open last September but then missed the Australian Open in January with leg injury. Another young player to keep an eye on is Holger Rune. The Danish player is coming off a runner-up finish to Medvedev on clay in Rome.

