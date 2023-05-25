Thomas celebrates 37th birthday by retaining Giro lead; Roglic into 2nd

VAL DI ZOLDO, Italy (AP) — Geraint Thomas celebrated his 37th birthday with another strong ride in the mountains to retain the pink jersey in the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia. Thomas crossed immediately behind Primoz Roglic as the Slovenian rider moved up from third place to second. Joao Almeida dropped from second to third overall after losing 21 seconds over the mountainous route from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo. Thomas now leads Roglic by 29 seconds and Almeida by 39 seconds. Italian champion Filippo Zanna won the stage ahead of fellow breakaway rider Thibaut Pinot in a two-man sprint. Two climbing stages remain before the mostly ceremonial finish in Rome on Sunday.

