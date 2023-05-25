Gorman leads Cardinals over Reds 2-1, 13th win in 18 games.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and scored on a wild pitch, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 for their 13th win in 18 games. Miles Mikolas won his third straight decision, allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings, which matched his season high. He struck out five and walked none. Giovany Gallegos gave up a two-out RBI single to Stuart Fairchild in the ninth before striking out Luke Maile for his fifth save in six chances.