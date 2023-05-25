Heat downgrade Gabe Vincent to out for Game 5 with sprained ankle

BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Heat will be without starting point guard Gabe Vincent for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night because of a sprained ankle. Vincent got hurt late in Miami’s Game 4 loss when he landed awkwardly while trying to save a loose ball near the Heat bench. He got re-taped and returned to that game, but the effects of the sprain led to the Heat downgrading Vincent to out for Game 5.

