IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson has surgery to repair fracture in back

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson had surgery to repair a fractured vertebrae that he sustained in practice for the Indianapolis 500. His car owner Don Cusick said Thursday that Wilson was “in great spirits and feeling better.” He was injured during practice on Monday when his car was hit from behind by Katherine Legge, sending both into the wall. Legge was able to climb from her car uninjured. Her team repaired her car and she will start Sunday’s race. Wilson was replaced in the Dreyer & Reinbold entry by Graham Rahal, who failed to qualify in his own Rahal Letterman Lanigan car.

