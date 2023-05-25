Man United secures Champions League return with 4-1 rout of Chelsea
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has secured a return to the Champions League with a 4-1 win over Chelsea. Goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford ensured a victory that means a Premier League top-four finish is now certain for Erik ten Hag’s team. United moved up to third and two points above Newcastle going into the final game of the season. United needed a point from its final two games to secure qualification to the Champions League and went ahead in the sixth minute when Casemiro headed in Christian Eriksen’s free kick.