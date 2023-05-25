Mourinho says he’s a ‘better coach’ and a ‘better person’ than when he emerged

ROME (AP) — Roma manager Jose Mourinho might prefer to call himself “the Sage One” now. The 60-year-old Mourinho considers himself a “better coach” and a “better person” now than when he led Porto to his first continental trophy two decades ago. Mourinho is aiming to go 6-for-6 in European finals when Roma faces Sevilla in the Europa League final next Wednesday in Budapest. He says that “as a coach I think your brain becomes sharper and the accumulation of knowledge is better with the years.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.