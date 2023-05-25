Panthers throwing knockout blows to anyone in their path, on way to Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 27 years. They swept the Carolina Hurricanes and became the third team in NHL history to eliminate three of that season’s top four teams in the same postseason. The first to do it was the 1969 Montreal Canadiens. The second was the 1980 New York Islanders. They both won the Stanley Cup. Florida now has a chance to join them.

