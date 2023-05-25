Roma striker Tammy Abraham on racism in soccer: ‘These things hurt people’

ROME (AP) — Before it was Vinícius Júnior in Spain it was Romelu Lukaku in Italy. And Mario Balotelli. And Kevin-Prince Boateng. And countless others. Roma striker Tammy Abraham says the damages from fan racism go far beyond the soccer field no matter who it is. Abraham says ‘it’s only a small minority of people but a small minority of people can affect somebody’s life.’ Abraham adds that ‘we are more than just footballers. We’re humans as well. We do have feelings. So these things hurt people.’ Repeated insults against Vinícius have unleashed a heated debate about racism in Spain.

