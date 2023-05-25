Texas A&M knocks out South Carolina behind combined 1-hitter

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Trevor Werner went 3 for 4 with an RBI triple, freshman Justin Lamkin struck out nine in a seven-inning start and Texas A&M beat South Carolina 5-0 in the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M (34-24), the No. 10 seed, advances to the semifinals on Friday. South Carolina (39-19) has been eliminated. Lamkin (3-3), Chris Cortez and Matt Dillard combined for a one-hit shutout. South Carolina second baseman Will Tippett led off the fifth inning with a single before Lamkin retired the next three batters. Texas A&M walked three straight batters in the eighth before Dillard entered to end the threat with a strikeout of Gavin Casas. Lamkin tied his season high with nine strikeouts in his longest outing of the season.

