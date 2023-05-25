Tight end Darren Waller brings size, speed and a big-play threat to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran tight end Darren Waller seemingly is fitting in well with the New York Giants. Acquired in an offseason trade with the Raiders in March for a third-round draft pick, Waller has impressed his new teammates with his hard work and his approach. The Giants are hoping that he can regain the form he showed in 2019 and ’20 when he had two 1,000-yard seasons receiving and caught 12 touchdowns. The Giants have not had a tight end like that since the days of Mark Bavaro in the 1980s and Jeremy Shockey in the early 2000s.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.