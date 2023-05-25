Vradenburg ties program record for doubles, Michigan State edges Rutgers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brock Vradenburg went 2 for 3, including a program-record tying 22nd double, and Michigan State edged Rutgers 6-4 in the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan State (33-21), the No. 8 seed, earned its first victory in the conference tournament since 2016 and will play again on Friday. Rutgers (33-23) lost both of its games in the tournament. Vradenburg tied Blaise Salter (2014) and Chris McCuiston (2002) for the most doubles in a single season at Michigan State. Vradenburg is hitting .403 this season with 13 home runs and 68 RBIs. Michigan State closer Wyatt Rush shut down the Rutgers offense over the final 4 2/3 innings.

