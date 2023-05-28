Alabama edges Northwestern 3-2 to advance to 11th WCWS

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ally Shipman had a two-run single, Jenna Johnson drove in what proved to be the winning run with a fifth-inning home run and Alabama held off Northwester 3-2 to win the best-of-3 Tuscaloosa Super Regional after a 61-minute lightning delay, advancing to the Women’s College World Series. The victory in the rubber game of the series earns the fifth-seeded Crimson Tide (45-20) their 11th appearance in the WCWS. Alabama won it all in 2012, beating Oklahoma two games to one. The Crimson Tide were runners-up in 2014, losing two straight games to Florida in the final series. Shipman gave Alabama the lead for good after play resumed in the bottom of the third inning.

