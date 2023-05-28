Alonso feels he’s far from catching F1 leader Verstappen despite his own remarkable form

MONACO (AP) — Fernando Alonso has five podiums in six races in a remarkable season for Aston Martin yet still feels he’s no closer to catching Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The two-time Formula One champions now head to a race with special significance for both of them. Next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix is where Verstappen won his first race as an 18-year-old on his Red Bull debut in 2016. It’s also where Alonso last won a race in 2013 so it would be the perfect place for the 41-year-old Spaniard to end his winless run. But he’s realistic and says that Red Bull looks “untouchable” after winning every race so far this season.

