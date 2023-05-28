Arrow McLaren’s brilliant Indianapolis 500 ends in bitter disappointment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The four cars from Arrow McLaren were among the favorites to win the Indianapolis 500, and Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward were near the front with 20 laps to go. Rosenqvist crashed three laps later, O’Ward on the restart, and the team’s best chances to win the Borg-Warner Trophy were suddenly out of the race. Alexander Rossi wound up finishing fifth for the team, which was trying to win the Indy 500 for the first time since Johnny Rutherford carried its colors in 1976. Tony Kanaan came home 16th in what he said will be his final start. It was a disappointing day for Arrow McLaren after it began with such optimism.

