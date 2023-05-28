Blue Jays beat Twins 3-0 on Berríos’ pitching, Kirk’s hitting, Varsho’s fielding

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos pitched around a season-high five walks and into the sixth inning for Toronto to beat his old team as the Blue Jays blanked the Minnesota Twins 3-0 for their first series win in four tries. Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run single in the second inning to help Berríos improve his record to 5-4. He has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last nine turns. Daulton Varsho scored from first base on Kirk’s hit. He also threw out a runner from center field and took a home run away from Carlos Correa with a leaping catch.

