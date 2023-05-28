Dayton, Morris have key hits as Utah makes WCWS with 7-2 win over San Diego State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Abby Dayton had an RBI triple to highlight a four-run second inning and pinch-hitter Hallie Morris wrapped it up with a two-run single in the sixth to lead 15th-seeded Utah to a 7-2 win over San Diego State for the Utes’ first trip to the Women’s College World Series since 1994. The final game of the Salt City Super Regional drew a record Utah crowd of 3,083. San Diego State took a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the top of the second. Dayton tied the game with a one-out triple and scored the go-ahead run on an error by SDSU pitcher Allie Light that also allowed Haley Denning to score. Aliya Belarde singled to plate Shelbi Ortiz.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.