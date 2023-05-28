Dayton, Morris have key hits as Utah makes WCWS with 7-2 win over San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Abby Dayton had an RBI triple to highlight a four-run second inning and pinch-hitter Hallie Morris wrapped it up with a two-run single in the sixth to lead 15th-seeded Utah to a 7-2 win over San Diego State for the Utes’ first trip to the Women’s College World Series since 1994. The final game of the Salt City Super Regional drew a record Utah crowd of 3,083. San Diego State took a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the top of the second. Dayton tied the game with a one-out triple and scored the go-ahead run on an error by SDSU pitcher Allie Light that also allowed Haley Denning to score. Aliya Belarde singled to plate Shelbi Ortiz.