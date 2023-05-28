Everton stays in Premier League after final-day escape, Leicester and Leeds relegated

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Everton has staged another last-day escape in the Premier League to extend its 69-year stay in England’s top division as Leicester and Leeds were relegated. Abdoulaye Doucouré smashed home a 57th-minute goal to earn Everton a 1-0 win over Bournemouth that was enough to keep the team two points above Leicester, whose 2-1 victory against West Ham was in vain. Leicester is relegated seven years after winning the Premier League. Leeds lost 4-1 to Tottenham and also went down after three years in the league. Everton has been in the top division since 1954. It survived on the final day of the season in both 1994 and 1998.

