Guerreiro announces Borussia Dortmund departure ‘with a lot of sadness’

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back Raphaël Guerreiro has announced his departure from Borussia Dortmund. Guerreiro writes in an Instagram post that “After seven amazing years, it’s time for me to say goodbye to you all with a lot of sadness.” Guerreiro played in midfield and scored a goal in Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Mainz in the Bundesliga’s final round on Saturday. But it wasn’t enough to prevent Bayern edging Dortmund to the title on goal difference after the 10-time defending champion’s late 2-1 win in Cologne. The 29-year-old Guerreiro made 36 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions this season. He turned down the club’s offer of a two-year contract extension. He did not say where he will play next.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.