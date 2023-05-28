Heartbreak for Hamburg as Heidenheim clinches Bundesliga promotion

BERLIN (AP) — Tim Kleindienst scored in the ninth minute of injury time for Heidenheim to clinch Bundesliga promotion at Hamburger SV’s expense with a 3-2 win at Jahn Regensburg on the final day of the season. Hamburg fans were prematurely celebrating their team’s promotion to the top tier on Sunday when they stormed the field after a 1-0 win at last-place SV Sandhausen. They thought their wait after five seasons in the second division was over. Heidenheim had 11 minutes of injury time to get the two goals they needed for automatic promotion. It’s Heidenheim’s first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga. Hamburg still has a chance. It finished third in the second division and will contest the relegation/promotion playoff against Stuttgart.

