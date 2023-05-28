Hot-hitting rookie McLain, Steer lead Reds past Cubs 8-5 for 3-game sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt McLain had a career-high four hits in his 12th big league game, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Chicago Cubs 8-5 for a three-game series sweep. Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer in Cincinnati’s fourth win in its last five games. Kevin Newman reached five times on two singles and three walks, and Nick Senzel had two hits and two RBIs. Cincinnati outscored Chicago 25-10 in the weekend set. The Reds totaled 14 hits in the finale against their NL Central rival. Patrick Wisdom homered twice and drove in five runs in Chicago’s fourth straight loss.

