Indy 500 arrives with clear favorites, plenty of off-the-radar spoilers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There are plenty of clear favorites heading into the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. At the top of the list is Alex Palou, the pole sitter, whom FanDuel Sportsbook lists as the betting favorite. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has three capable teammates in defending winner Marcus Ericsson, 2008 winner Scott Dixon and two-time champion Takuma Sato. Arrow McLaren has four contenders led by Pato O’Ward. Felix Rosenqvist and former winners Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan also drive for the team. But there also are off-the-radar drivers planning to play spoiler. They include Argentine star Agustin Canapino and Santino Ferrucci, who along with rookie Benjamin Pedersen has turned around long-struggling A.J. Foyt Racing.

