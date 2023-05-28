Latvia defeats US 4-3 in OT to win bronze at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Defenseman Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to a 4-3 victory over the United States and earn a bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship. It’s the first top three finish for Latvia at the tournament. Latvia’s previous best was a seventh place it managed three times. The U.S. lost a bronze medal game for the second straight year. The U.S. team was cruising through the tournament with eight straight wins until it was defeated by Germany in the semifinal 4-3 in overtime. Canada faces Germany in the final later Sunday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.