Leeds relegated from Premier League as Kane leads Tottenham’s 4-1 rout

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds’ three-season stay in the Premier League is over after a 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham confirmed the team’s relegation. Harry Kane and Pedro Porro scored early in each half to put Spurs 2-0 ahead. Jack Harrison reduced the deficit but Kane struck a game-clinching second in what could be his last game for the London club. Tottenham substitute Lucas Moura sliced through a porous defense in stoppage time to complete the misery for Leeds, which would have gone down even with a win at Elland Road. Leeds went into the final day needing not only victory but for relegation rivals Everton and Leicester to drop points and they both won.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.