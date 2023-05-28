Leeds relegated from Premier League as Kane leads Tottenham’s 4-1 rout
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds’ three-season stay in the Premier League is over after a 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham confirmed the team’s relegation. Harry Kane and Pedro Porro scored early in each half to put Spurs 2-0 ahead. Jack Harrison reduced the deficit but Kane struck a game-clinching second in what could be his last game for the London club. Tottenham substitute Lucas Moura sliced through a porous defense in stoppage time to complete the misery for Leeds, which would have gone down even with a win at Elland Road. Leeds went into the final day needing not only victory but for relegation rivals Everton and Leicester to drop points and they both won.