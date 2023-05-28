Leicester relegated from the Premier League despite 2-1 win against West Ham

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester City was relegated from the Premier League despite ending the season with a 2-1 win against West Ham. Everton’s 1-0 victory against Bournemouth at Goodison Park meant there was nothing 2016 league champion Leicester could do to avoid the drop. Dean Smith’s side had sparked hope it could mount a dramatic survival bid after Harvey Barnes struck in the 34th minute. Everton was drawing 0-0 at the time. It meant Leicester climbed out of the bottom three on goal difference and prompted wild celebrations inside the King Power stadium. But the energy was sucked out of the stadium when news began to filter through that Abdoulaye Doucoure had put Everton ahead and on course for survival.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.