Liverpool and Southampton draw 4-4 in wild season finale

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool’s season ended in a wild 4-4 draw with already-relegated Southampton. The Merseyside club threw away a two-goal lead before coming back from 4-2 down to salvage a point at St Mary’s. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in the space of a minute earned a draw to ensure a disappointing campaign did not end in defeat. Jurgen Klopp’s team has endured a troubled season that has seen it miss out on qualification for the Champions League for the first time since 2016. But there have been clear signs of improvement in recent weeks, with Liverpool heading into Sunday’s match on the back of a 10-game unbeaten streak. James Milner and Firmino started on their farewell appearances for the Europa League-bound Reds.

