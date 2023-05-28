Luke Boyers and Brayden Taylor hit HRs, TCU beats Oklahoma State for Big 12 Tournament title

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Luke Boyers and Brayden Taylor each hit a home run, Luke Savage pitched 4 innings of scoreless two-hit relief and No. 4 seed TCU beat Oklahoma State 12-5 to win the Big 12 Tournament for the second time in the last three years. TCU, which has won six games in a row and outscored its opponents 48-15 in four games at the tournament, has now qualified for eight of the last nine NCAA Tournaments to be held. Nolan Schubart went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run, for No 2 seed Oklahoma State. The Cowboys, who lost to No. 7 seed Oklahoma in the first round, won four games in three days — including two wins over Texas Tech — to advance to finals.

