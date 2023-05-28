Mabrey scores 23, Alanna Smith has double-double as Sky beat Wings 94-88

CHICAGO (AP) — Marina Mabrey had season highs with 23 points and eight assists, Alanna Smith had her first career double-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 94-88. Smith scored six of her 14 points in the final two-plus minutes and finished with 12 rebounds and six assists — both career highs. Kahleah Copper scored 16 points, Dana Evans 14 and Courtney Williams had 12 with 11 rebounds and five assists for Chicago. Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points and Satou Sabally had 24 points and eights rebounds for Dallas. Natasha Howard added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Dangerfield finished with 11 points and five assists.

