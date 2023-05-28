Manchester United finishes 3rd in Premier League in Ten Hag’s 1st season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag has secured a third-place finish in his first season at Manchester United after a 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League. The Dutch coach has already led United to triumph in the League Cup and could add to that when his side faces Manchester City in the FA Cup final next week. His team made sure the league campaign ended on a high note with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes securing victory after Kenny Tete fired Fulham ahead at Old Trafford. Champions League qualification had already been assured after Thursday’s 4-1 win against Chelsea but United needed another victory to be certain of finishing above Newcastle.

