Massey’s walk-off single caps Royals’ rally for 3-2 win over Nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael Massey’s single with two outs in the ninth scored MJ Melendez to cap a late rally that lifted the Kansas City Royals to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Royals hit homers in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game, then pulled it out in the ninth to avoid a sweep. Melendez reached with one out on an error by first baseman Dominic Smith and scored when Massey lined a single into right off Chad Kuhl. Washington’s Mackenzie Gore struck out a career-high 11 over seven innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk.

