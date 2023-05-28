Nashville dominates second half in 3-1 victory over Crew

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fafà Picault, Teal Bunbury and Hany Mukhtar scored second-half goals and Nashville SC rallied to beat the Columbus Crew 3-1 after falling behind two minutes into the match. Nashville (8-3-4) has won four straight at home for the first time. The club had three previous three-match win streaks but finished in draws the next time out all three times. Yaw Yeboah staked Columbus (5-6-3) to a very early lead when he took a pass from Cucho Hernández and scored for a second time this season. Hernández joined Federico Higuaín (2017) as the only Crew players with assists in four straight matches.

