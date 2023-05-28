Nick Fortes, Eury Pérez lead Marlins past Angels 2-0 for series sweep
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nick Fortes homered and doubled, rookie Eury Pérez pitched five innings of two-hit ball and the Miami Marlins concluded their 10-game road trip with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Pérez and five Miami relievers combined on a five-hitter that ended the Angels’ majors-best streak of 94 consecutive games without a shutout loss since Aug. 21, 2022. Patrick Sandoval yielded eight hits and two runs over six innings in his fourth consecutive winless start for the Angels, who had won six of seven before getting swept by Miami.