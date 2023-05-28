Nick Fortes, Eury Pérez lead Marlins past Angels 2-0 for series sweep

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nick Fortes homered and doubled, rookie Eury Pérez pitched five innings of two-hit ball and the Miami Marlins concluded their 10-game road trip with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Pérez and five Miami relievers combined on a five-hitter that ended the Angels’ majors-best streak of 94 consecutive games without a shutout loss since Aug. 21, 2022. Patrick Sandoval yielded eight hits and two runs over six innings in his fourth consecutive winless start for the Angels, who had won six of seven before getting swept by Miami.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.