Olson blasts 2 HRs, Acuña has 4 hits as Strider, Braves overpower Phillies 11-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in three runs with four hits, including a two-run single in Atlanta’s seven-run first inning, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 to split the four-game series. Matt Olson hit a pair of two- run homers for Atlanta. Acuña added a run-scoring triple in the fifth before Olson’s second homer to center. Acuña had two singles in the first when the Braves sent 11 batters to the plate and took a 7-0 lead. Spencer Strider recorded nine strikeouts and became the fastest pitcher in modern history to reach 100 strikeouts in a season.

