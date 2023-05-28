Skip to Content
Padres left fielder Soto scratched late vs. Yankees because of back tightness

By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Padres left fielder Juan Soto was a late scratch from San Diego’s game against the New York Yankees because of back tightness. Soto was held out of the starting lineup for the first time this season and replaced by José Azocar. Soto was set to bat third in San Diego’s original lineup, and Xander Bogaerts moved to that spot after not starting Saturday because of wrist soreness. Soto is batting .263 with 10 homers and 24 RBIs in his first full season with the Padres, who acquired him from Washington at last year’s trade deadline.

