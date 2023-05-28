Palace and Forest draw 1-1 as Awoniyi caps strong end to season with another goal

LONDON (AP) — Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi capped his strong end to the season with a sixth goal in four games in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in the final round of the Premier League. His 31st-minute goal was canceled out by Will Hughes in the 66th in what could be Palace interim manager Roy Hodgson’s last game in charge. Hodgson had already succeeded in his main task of keeping Palace up, and the team finished the season in 11th place. Forest was also safe entering the game and finished in 16th place.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.