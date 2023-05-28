Skip to Content
Player disqualified at smaller event for smashing racket on ump's chair loses at French Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Four days after getting disqualified from a smaller tournament for smashing his racket against the umpire’s chair during a match, Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer was back in competition at the French Open. He bowed out in the first round with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 loss to No. 17 seed Lorenzo Musetti at Roland Garros. Ymer said he needed to stay present Sunday and put aside what happened at the Lyon Open on Wednesday. He was angered that the chair umpire would not check a line call during a second-round match. Ymer smacked the base of the umpire’s stand with his racket twice, destroying his equipment and damaging the chair.

Associated Press

