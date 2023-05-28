PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalized after horse-riding accident in Spain

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been hospitalized with a head injury after a horse-riding accident in Spain. French champion PSG said it learned of the accident on Sunday and that it “remains in constant contact with his loved ones.” Spanish media said the accident happened near the southern Spanish city of Seville where Rico used to play for Sevilla with Radio Cope reporting that Rico’s condition was serious. Information about the player’s condition could not be immediately confirmed with the hospital.

