Rizzo delivers go-ahead hit, injures neck as Yanks chase Darvish early in 10-7 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead RBI single in New York’s seven-run third inning before injuring his neck as the Yankees knocked out Yu Darvish early and beat the San Diego Padres 10-7. Rizzo was injured when Kyle Higashioka picked off Fernando Tatis Jr. to end the sixth. As the first baseman leaned back to apply the tag, Rizzo collided with Tatis. Rizzo stayed on the ground for a few minutes and headed back to the clubhouse as the Yankees batted. The Yankees said Rizzo’s exit was for precautionary reasons.

