SEC lands 8 of 16 regional host sites for NCAA baseball tournament
By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eight of the 16 regional hosts selected for the NCAA Tournament are from the Southeastern Conference. The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament. The rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday. Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals. Those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 16.