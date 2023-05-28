Skip to Content
AP National Sports

SEC lands 8 of 16 regional host sites for NCAA baseball tournament

KTVZ
By
Published 6:28 PM

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eight of the 16 regional hosts selected for the NCAA Tournament are from the Southeastern Conference. The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament. The rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday. Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals. Those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 16.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content