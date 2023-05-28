Stricker wins Senior PGA in playoff over Harrington, goes 2-for-2 in 2023 majors
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker is two-for-two in senior majors for 2023 after beating Padraig Harrington in a playoff at the Senior PGA Championship. Harrington forced the playoff with a short birdie putt on the par-5 18th. The 51-year-old Irishman found trouble in a replay of the hole. Stricker finished off a routine par, but Harrington couldn’t make the par putt to extend the playoff. Stricker also won the Regions Tradition two weeks ago. Harrington was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Senior PGA since Rocco Mediate in 2016.