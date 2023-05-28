Twins to call up Royce Lewis a year after ACL injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have lost eight of 10 series in May with a lineup that’s been limping along lately with a spate of injuries and too many strikeouts. Royce Lewis is on his way for a boost. Lewis will join the Twins in Houston for the start of a three-game series. The first pick in the 2017 draft will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list. His return to action will be exactly one year from the date of the torn ACL in his right knee that limited his major league debut to 12 games.

