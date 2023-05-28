Varner birdies last hole to win LIV Golf at Trump National

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Harold Varner III is finally a winner on American soil. Varner won his first LIV Golf event. He two-putted for birdie on the 18th hole at Trump National for a one-shot win over Branden Grace. Varner never won on the PGA Tour. His two previous wins were the Australian PGA and the Saudi International. He wins $4 million for his LIV Golf-DC victory. Mito Pereira had the lead after 36 holes but he shot 71 in the final round and finished third. PGA champion Brooks Koepka shot 70 and tied for the 12th. Torque won the team competition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.