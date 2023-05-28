Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon

MONACO (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and extended his championship lead. Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso was a season’s best second for Aston Martin as he collected a fifth podium in six races. Frenchman Esteban Ocon secured third place and a rare podium for Alpine. For most of the race Verstappen coasted on a dry and narrow track where overtaking is the hardest in F1. But an incident-free race in Monaco is rare and heavy rain played havoc with about 20 of the 78 laps left. Some drivers pitted for the wrong medium tires and slid around on a wet track.

