Yankees pitcher Germán says he probably will use less rosin following his suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán says he probably will use less rosin on his hands when he returns from a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance on the mound. Germán was suspended by Major League Baseball on May 17 and will return to the Yankees’ rotation for Monday’s game in Seattle. The right-hander was disciplined after being ejected in the fourth inning of New York’s 6-3 win in Toronto on May 16. Germán said Sunday he hasn’t gotten a direct explanation of what is the appropriate amount of rosin to use.

